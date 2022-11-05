Influencerka upozorňuje na lživé fotky na sociálních sítích

Pravda je jinde
just a reminder that the instagram models you see and compare yourself to online might not even look like the instagram models you see and compare yourself to. without the editing, they might just look like you and i - a human being
17. října 2022 v 19:37, příspěvek archivován: 31. října 2022 v 13:03
Influencerka svým fanouškům stále opakuje, že je potřeba brát každý příspěvek na Instagramu s rezervou. „Ženy mají tendence porovnávat se s dokonalými modelkami, ale ani modelky nejsou tak dokonalé, jako na vyretušovaných fotografiích,“ myslí si Josephine.