Influencerka upozorňuje na lživé fotky na sociálních sítích

Josephine bojuje za přirozenou krásu a v každém příspěvku na Instagramu chce světu ukázat, jak nebezpečné je pozlátko sociálních sítí. „Nikdo na světě nepotřebuje filtry, aby byl hezký. Krásný je každý. Nepochybujme o sobě,“ říká křehká blondýnka.
Pravda je jinde

josephinelivin

just a reminder that the instagram models you see and compare yourself to online might not even look like the instagram models you see and compare yourself to. without the editing, they might just look like you and i - a human being

17. října 2022 v 19:37, příspěvek archivován: 31. října 2022 v 13:03
Influencerka svým fanouškům stále opakuje, že je potřeba brát každý příspěvek na Instagramu s rezervou. „Ženy mají tendence porovnávat se s dokonalými modelkami, ale ani modelky nejsou tak dokonalé, jako na vyretušovaných fotografiích,“ myslí si Josephine.



