Předplatné od Ubisoftu zahrne více než 100 her. Podívejte se jaké

Uplay+ je obdobou toho, co už delší dobu nabízí společnost Electronic Arts se svým Origin Accessem. Za 15 dolarů měsíčně (cca 350 Kč) dostanete přístup k prakticky celému dosavadnímu portfoliu firmy, která dělá hry už více než 30 let. Okamžitě po jejich vydání se pak v nabídce objeví i netrpělivě vyhlížené hry jako Watch Dogs Legion nebo Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Hned jak vyjde, objeví se Ghost Recon: Breakpoint i v nabídce Uplay+.

Pokud se navíc do poloviny srpna zaregistrujete tady, dostanete celé září služby zadarmo. Následující nabídka je sice působivá, ovšem nezapomínejte na to, že hry od Ubisoftu jsou rozlehlé a ve značkách jako Assassin’s Creed, Anno nebo Far Cry se dají snadno „utopit“ stovky hodin. Jestli pak nevyjde levněji si některé z nich raději koupit.



Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed - Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition

Assassin’s Creed II - Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins - Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins - Discovery Tour

Assassin’s Creed Revelations - Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Unity - Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 - Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition*

Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor - Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (coming soon)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire

Monopoly PLUS

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep - X Games Gold Edition

The Crew - Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 - Gold Edition

The Settlers 1 - History Edition

The Settlers 2 - History Edition

The Settlers 3 - History Edition

The Settlers 4 - History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference - Uplay

Trials Evolution - Gold Edition

Trials Fusion - Standard Edition

Trials Rising - Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition

Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition

Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)

World In Conflict - Complete Edition

Zombi

Tak co, dáte tomu šanci?