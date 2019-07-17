Bonusweb.cz

Předplatné od Ubisoftu zahrne více než 100 her. Podívejte se jaké

Už i francouzské vydavatelství Ubisoft chystá svůj „herní Netflix.“ Bude se jmenovat Uplay+ a nabídne jak prověřené klasiky, tak i horké novinky. Služba startuje již v září, pokud se přihlásíte nyní, můžete si vyzkoušet první měsíc zdarma.

Další 1 fotografie v galerii

Nové logo Ubisoftu | foto: Ubisoft

Uplay+ je obdobou toho, co už delší dobu nabízí společnost Electronic Arts se svým Origin Accessem. Za 15 dolarů měsíčně (cca 350 Kč) dostanete přístup k prakticky celému dosavadnímu portfoliu firmy, která dělá hry už více než 30 let. Okamžitě po jejich vydání se pak v nabídce objeví i netrpělivě vyhlížené hry jako Watch Dogs Legion nebo Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Hned jak vyjde, objeví se Ghost Recon: Breakpoint i v nabídce Uplay+.

Pokud se navíc do poloviny srpna zaregistrujete tady, dostanete celé září služby zadarmo. Následující nabídka je sice působivá, ovšem nezapomínejte na to, že hry od Ubisoftu jsou rozlehlé a ve značkách jako Assassin’s Creed, Anno nebo Far Cry se dají snadno „utopit“ stovky hodin. Jestli pak nevyjde levněji si některé z nich raději koupit. 

  • Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
  • Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed - Director’s Cut
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles - Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed II - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins - Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity - Standard Edition
  • Beyond Good and Evil
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
  • Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
  • Child of Light
  • Cold Fear
  • Far Cry 2 - Fortune’s Edition
  • Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
  • Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition*
  • Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
  • Flashback Origin
  • For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
  • From Dust
  • Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
  • I Am Alive
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2
  • Might & Magic IX
  • Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
  • Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
  • Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes II - Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes III - Complete Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes V - Standard Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
  • Monopoly PLUS
  • Ode
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D assault
  • POD Gold
  • Prince of Persia (2008)
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  • Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  • Rayman 2
  • Rayman 3
  • Rayman Forever
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman Raving Rabbids
  • Silent Hunter 2
  • Silent Hunter 3
  • Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
  • Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
  • Speed Buster
  • Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
  • Steep - X Games Gold Edition
  • The Crew - Ultimate Edition
  • The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
  • The Settlers 1 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 2 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 3 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 4 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
  • The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
  • The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s EndWar
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference - Uplay
  • Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
  • Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
  • Trials Rising - Gold Edition
  • Uno
  • Valiant Hearts
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
  • Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
  • Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
  • World In Conflict - Complete Edition
  • Zombi

Tak co, dáte tomu šanci? 

