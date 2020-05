Na největší stavbě v Minecraftu pracuje 400 lidí již skoro devět let

Our usual open server event is happening next week! Here are the opening & closing times, as well as the info you'll need to join. We look forward to seeing you all there! Staff members will be online to show you around and answer any questions!



#greenfieldcity #greenfieldminecraft #minecraftreallife #minecraftrealism #realism #gamecity #gamerealism #minecraftbuilds #minecraftcreations #minecraftcitybuild