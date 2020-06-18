Na GeForce NOW se vrací čtrnáct her od Square Enixu

Na streamovací službu GeForce NOW (číst dojmy z testování na Bonuswebu) se vrací hry od vydavatelství Square Enix. Během čtvrtečního večera budou k dispozici následující tituly:
- BATTALION 1944
- Boundless
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4
- Life is Strange
- Life Is Strange 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
- Tomb Raider
Dalšími novinkami jsou:
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker (novinka na Steamu dostupná od 16. 6.)
- Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game
- Paladins (Epic Games Store)
- Power of Seasons
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (Epic)
- Satisfactory (Epic)
- SMITE (Epic)