Na GeForce NOW se vrací čtrnáct her od Square Enixu

  17:31aktualizováno  17:31

Zvětšit fotografii

Rise of the Tomb Raider | foto: Microsoft

Na streamovací službu GeForce NOW (číst dojmy z testování na Bonuswebu) se vrací hry od vydavatelství Square Enix. Během čtvrtečního večera budou k dispozici následující tituly:

  • BATTALION 1944
  • Boundless
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Just Cause 3
  • Just Cause 4
  • Life is Strange
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  • Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
  • The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
  • Tomb Raider

Dalšími novinkami jsou:

  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (novinka na Steamu dostupná od 16. 6.)
  • Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game
  • Paladins (Epic Games Store)
  • Power of Seasons
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (Epic)
  • Satisfactory (Epic)
  • SMITE (Epic)
