Amnesia dostala jednodušší obtížnost pro strašpytly

The free Adventure Mode update for Amnesia: Rebirth is out now! This allows players to experience the game with reduced scares and no need to worry about monster. Check it out at Steam: https://t.co/7THLXAguur Epic: https://t.co/28avDE9ahu GOG: https://t.co/hvNsvyKLRX https://t.co/7h54KyPkNv