Americké letadlové lodě cvičí ze Středomoří údery. Vzkaz Rusku, tvrdí vyslanec

VIDEO: �When you have 200,000 tons of diplomacy that is cruising in the Mediterranean. This is what I call diplomacy, this is forward deployed diplomacy." Jon Huntsman, U.S. Ambassador to Russia #Power4Peace #SteadyPresence @cnni @USEmbRuPress @USEmbRu @USA Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

“When you have 200,000 tons of diplomacy that is cruising in the Mediterranean. This is what I call diplomacy, this is forward deployed diplomacy." Jon Huntsman, U.S. Ambassador to Russia #Power4Peace #SteadyPresence @cnni @USEmbRuPress @USEmbRu @USApoRusski @USNATO @US_EUCOM https://t.co/NG3fzcSnzH