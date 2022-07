Funkční věci noste s mírou. Jak se oblékat ve sportovním stylu

@diosadesignsinc has created the perfect mini backpack for on the go, I carry everything I need in my Maya mini backpack. It is small,compacted and the leather feels soft and buttery. Diosa design is a local brand in Toronto and all their pieces are made ethnically and sustainably by a women led team. Check out the link in my stories or below to get yours today! #diosa #mayamini

https://diosadesigns.com/products/mini-with-coin-purse

*

*

Small business, local brand, vegan leather, everyday style, casual style, sporty chic, toronto brand, minimal style, minimal street style, sporty chic, athleisure

*

*

#minimalstyle #athleisure #sportychic #casualstyle #casualchic #casualoutfit #everydaystyle #comfyattire #sportygirl #everydayoutfit