Je to oficiální. Jan Hirt přestupuje z Astany do týmu CCC

VIDEO: ? TRANSFER NEWS ? We are pleased to welcome @HirtJan back to the @CCCProTeam family for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. ?? ???? https://t.co/HN0QVQUZN4 Welcome, Jan! #RideForMore https://t.co/B5krf1ubmz Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

❗ TRANSFER NEWS ❗ We are pleased to welcome @HirtJan back to the @CCCProTeam family for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. https://t.co/HN0QVQUZN4 Welcome, Jan! #RideForMore https://t.co/B5krf1ubmz