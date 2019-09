Chystá se Homeworld 3, na jeho vývoj můžete přispět i vy

VIDEO: Homeworld 3 is coming! Join us on Fig to get an inside look as it's created and have a meaningful impact on the game development. Learn more on https://t.co/DsGFQ5eavU https://t.co/3pfx5hHfN3 Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Homeworld 3 is coming! Join us on Fig to get an inside look as it's created and have a meaningful impact on the game development. Learn more on https://t.co/DsGFQ5eavU https://t.co/3pfx5hHfN3