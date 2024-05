Putin je ochotný zmrazit válku podle současné frontové linie, tvrdí zdroje

Ukrainian forces advanced near Lukyantsi in northern Kharkiv Oblast and Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast, and Russian forces advanced near Berestove, Chasiv Yar, Avdiivka, and Donetsk City in Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area. https://t.co/iBemxQad1e https://t.co/ENRQmheJfs