Ženy bičují jiné ženy. Indonésie představila vykonavatelky práva šaría

VIDEO: #Indonesia ???? The first female executioner in the country inflicts flogging in the province of #Aceh, the only region in Indonesia that imposes Islamic law via @AFP https://t.co/VMGzuyVDPY Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

#Indonesia The first female executioner in the country inflicts flogging in the province of #Aceh, the only region in Indonesia that imposes Islamic law via @AFP https://t.co/VMGzuyVDPY