V Británii před prosincovými volbami rozpustili parlament

VIDEO: ??? The UK Parliament has now been dissolved, ahead of the #generalelection on Thursday 12 December. What is dissolution? What happens to MPs? Our explainer gives you the low down ?? https://t.co/qtJ6Abysef Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

️ The UK Parliament has now been dissolved, ahead of the #generalelection on Thursday 12 December. What is dissolution? What happens to MPs? Our explainer gives you the low down ☑️ https://t.co/qtJ6Abysef