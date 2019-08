Na Měsíci je život. Ve vraku izraelské sondy zřejmě přežily želvušky

There are many reasons to attempt a project like this – for one thing, it’s an inspirational idea if nothing else — but beyond that it could be of benefit to future generations on Earth.

One benefit is as a planetary insurance policy – a backup of our most important knowledge – in the extremely unlikely but not impossible case that an extinction-level event takes place (take your pick: comet impact, meteor impact, global thermonuclear war, sudden volcanic greenhouse, global pandemic, biowarfare, nanotechnology grey goo apocalypse, giant solar flare or galactic high energy particle burst, large scale EMP event, or the rise of evil robots or AI that terminate the humans, etc.).

But fortunately this project also has benefits if the world does not end — for example, it can evolve over time into a solar system wide area storage network for storing and accessing data in orbital and locations.

It can also serve as a near-term educational project, inspiration and catalyst for bringing awareness of our fragile ecosystem and the many valuable contributions to humanity’s knowledge across cultures. For example, students, teachers, and experts around the world can collaborate to add knowledge to the archive, and the archive can be accessible online to anyone.