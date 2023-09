Pád, slabost v horách, zase pád. Sedm hororových dnů Ineosu na Vueltě

UPDATE: Thymen Arensman was taken by ambulance to hospital, accompanied by our team doctor, following a crash on stage 7 of La Vuelta in Oliva.



He underwent trauma protocol assessment with CT scans thankfully ruling out cranial, spinal or further major injuries.



Thymen has had… https://t.co/7BthQ1lqCp https://t.co/R8xpAFQNxV