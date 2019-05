Proč má Ackermann v nominaci na Giro protekci, ptali se. Odvětil triumfem

#VelonLive data for Primoz Roglic – first hour of Stage 2: Avg Speed: 38.8km/h Avg Power: 205W Max Power: 710W In heavy rain the field hits the climbs at over 300W. Teammate @PMartens83 has been averaging around 280W for the last 15km, protecting the man in the Maglia Rosa. https://t.co/j6agwXXQka