Zamrzlý Texas rozděluje Ameriku. Zelená energie nás zklamala, říkají někteří

We should never build another wind turbine in Texas. The experiment failed big time. Governor Abbott's Public Utility Commission appointees need to be fired and more gas, coal and oil infrastructure built. To heck with green energy or climate change. They are overhyped and scientificly challenged. This tragic failure to prepare is killing people. How dare this happen in our great state with all the resources we should ever need to keep our fellow Texans safe? Heads better roll and plants and infrastructure better be built. This must never, ever happen again!