Africký Klondike. Na zlatou žílu v Sahelu se přisáli džihádisté

More than 2m people are involved in small-scale gold mining in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. In total they dig up 40-95 tonnes of gold a year, worth some $1.9bn-4.5bn. This has sucked in Jihadists who feed off the gold rush. https://t.co/hGRhZjSP6p https://t.co/m1c2EHlRta