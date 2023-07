Bouzková v Praze zprvu vyzve Cristianovou, Strýcová čeká na kvalifikantku

Stop lying! They are citizens of 🇷🇺and🇧🇾and represent the actions of their country. That is 🇷🇺aggressive war,killings and crimes,including genocide.Because they can play in tournaments many more🇺🇦and🇷🇺die.The WTA bears full responsibility for this and will pay billions of $ to 🇺🇦 https://t.co/eZBPeR6mm3