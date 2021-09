Google brzy představí vlastní superprocesor. Konkurence už chystá odpověď

#DigitalChatStation Samsung S22+, Exynos 2200*'s first running score is released: 1*2.59Ghz super large core + 3*2.5GHz large core + 4*1.73GHz small core, the same as the Snapdragon 898*, it is the latest X2 super core, mass production is not I know if I will raise the frequency. https://t.co/TjP2JKl4CP