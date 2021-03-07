Neděle 7. března 2021, svátek má Tomáš
Zahraničí

  • Neděle 7. března 2021 Tomáš

ONLINE: Liverpool hostí Fulham, pak nastoupí Manchester City proti United

Sledujeme online   14:54
Po pěti domácích ligových porážkách v řadě hraje Liverpool na vlastním hřišti proti Fulhamu, vrcholem nedělního programu 27. kola je však pozdější duel: Manchester City vyzve Manchester United.

Fotogalerie3

Liverpoolský Naby Keita (vlevo) a Mario Lemina z Fulhamu | foto: AP

Liverpool hraje proti Fulhamu od 15 hodin, derby o Manchester startuje v 17.30. Večer (výkop v 20.15) ještě Tottenham v londýnském souboji potká Crystal Palace.

Nedělní zápasy 27. kola: West Bromwich - Newcastle 0:0, 15:00 Liverpool - Fulham, 17:30 Manchester City - Manchester United, 20:15 Tottenham - Crystal Palace.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City27205256:1765
2.Leicester28165748:3253
3.Manchester United27149453:3251
4.Chelsea27138642:2547
5.Everton26144839:3346
6.West Ham United26136740:3145
7.Liverpool27127847:3543
8.Tottenham26126842:2742
9.Aston Villa261241038:2740
10.Arsenal271151135:2838
11.Leeds261121343:4435
12.Wolverhampton28981128:3735
13.Crystal Palace27971129:4334
14.Southampton27961233:4433
15.Burnley28791220:3630
16.Newcastle27761427:4427
17.Brighton275111127:3526
18.Fulham274111221:3323
19.West Bromwich28391620:5618
20.Sheffield United28422216:4514
Anglická Premier League
27. kolo 7. 3. 2021 13:00
West Bromwich Albion : Newcastle United 0:0 (0:0)
Sestavy:
Johnstone – Furlong, O'Shea, Bartley (C), C. Townsend – Yokuşlu – Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, M. Phillips (83. Grant) – Diagne (84. Robson-Kanu).
Sestavy:
Dúbravka – Krafth, Lascelles (C), Clark, P. Dummett – Hendrick (57. Gayle), Shelvey, Hayden – Willock, Joelinton, Fraser (90+3. Carroll).
Náhradníci:
Button – Robinson, Robson-Kanu, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Ajayi, Grant, Livermore, Peltier.
Náhradníci:
Darlow – Carroll, Gayle, Lewis, Manquillo, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, F. Fernández.

Rozhodčí: Atkinson – Betts, Hopton

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
27. kolo 7. 3. 2021 15:00
zápas probíhá
Liverpool FC : Fulham FC 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Alisson – N. Williams, R. Williams, N. Phillips, Robertson – Milner (C), Wijnaldum, Keïta – Shaqiri – M. Salah, Diogo Jota.
Sestavy:
Aréola – Aina, J. Andersen (C), Adarabioyo, Tete – Cairney, Lemina, Reed, Decordova-Reid – Maja, Lookman.
Náhradníci:
Adrián – Alexander-Arnold, Th. Alcântara, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Tsimikas, Mané.
Náhradníci:
Fabri – M. Hector, Bryan, Loftus-Cheek, T. Kongolo, A. Robinson, Anguissa, A. Mitrović, Ream.

Rozhodčí: Friend – Beck, Holmes

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
27. kolo 7. 3. 2021 17:30
Manchester City : Manchester United 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
27. kolo 7. 3. 2021 20:15
Tottenham Hotspur : Crystal Palace FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Autoři: ,

