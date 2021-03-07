ONLINE: Liverpool hostí Fulham, pak nastoupí Manchester City proti United

Liverpool hraje proti Fulhamu od 15 hodin, derby o Manchester startuje v 17.30. Večer (výkop v 20.15) ještě Tottenham v londýnském souboji potká Crystal Palace.
Nedělní zápasy 27. kola: West Bromwich - Newcastle 0:0, 15:00 Liverpool - Fulham, 17:30 Manchester City - Manchester United, 20:15 Tottenham - Crystal Palace.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|27
|20
|5
|2
|56:17
|65
|2.
|Leicester
|28
|16
|5
|7
|48:32
|53
|3.
|Manchester United
|27
|14
|9
|4
|53:32
|51
|4.
|Chelsea
|27
|13
|8
|6
|42:25
|47
|5.
|Everton
|26
|14
|4
|8
|39:33
|46
|6.
|West Ham United
|26
|13
|6
|7
|40:31
|45
|7.
|Liverpool
|27
|12
|7
|8
|47:35
|43
|8.
|Tottenham
|26
|12
|6
|8
|42:27
|42
|9.
|Aston Villa
|26
|12
|4
|10
|38:27
|40
|10.
|Arsenal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35:28
|38
|11.
|Leeds
|26
|11
|2
|13
|43:44
|35
|12.
|Wolverhampton
|28
|9
|8
|11
|28:37
|35
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|9
|7
|11
|29:43
|34
|14.
|Southampton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|33:44
|33
|15.
|Burnley
|28
|7
|9
|12
|20:36
|30
|16.
|Newcastle
|27
|7
|6
|14
|27:44
|27
|17.
|Brighton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|27:35
|26
|18.
|Fulham
|27
|4
|11
|12
|21:33
|23
|19.
|West Bromwich
|28
|3
|9
|16
|20:56
|18
|20.
|Sheffield United
|28
|4
|2
|22
|16:45
|14
Johnstone – Furlong, O'Shea, Bartley (C), C. Townsend – Yokuşlu – Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Maitland-Niles, M. Phillips (83. Grant) – Diagne (84. Robson-Kanu).
Dúbravka – Krafth, Lascelles (C), Clark, P. Dummett – Hendrick (57. Gayle), Shelvey, Hayden – Willock, Joelinton, Fraser (90+3. Carroll).
Button – Robinson, Robson-Kanu, Sawyers, Snodgrass, Ajayi, Grant, Livermore, Peltier.
Darlow – Carroll, Gayle, Lewis, Manquillo, S. Longstaff, Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, F. Fernández.
Rozhodčí: Atkinson – Betts, HoptonPřejít na on-line reportáž
Alisson – N. Williams, R. Williams, N. Phillips, Robertson – Milner (C), Wijnaldum, Keïta – Shaqiri – M. Salah, Diogo Jota.
Aréola – Aina, J. Andersen (C), Adarabioyo, Tete – Cairney, Lemina, Reed, Decordova-Reid – Maja, Lookman.
Adrián – Alexander-Arnold, Th. Alcântara, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Tsimikas, Mané.
Fabri – M. Hector, Bryan, Loftus-Cheek, T. Kongolo, A. Robinson, Anguissa, A. Mitrović, Ream.
Rozhodčí: Friend – Beck, HolmesPřejít na on-line reportáž