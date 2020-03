Nemocnice v New Yorku zachvátil chaos, mrtvé chtějí umísťovat do kamionů

VIDEO: �This is going to be a marathon. We are not even at the beginning of this,� saying Dr. Craig Spencer, who survived Ebola and is now fighting coronavirus on the frontlines in New York City. https://t.co/kDgp6CaNBe https://t.co/vaeAwTdHQw Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

“This is going to be a marathon. We are not even at the beginning of this,” saying Dr. Craig Spencer, who survived Ebola and is now fighting coronavirus on the frontlines in New York City. https://t.co/kDgp6CaNBe https://t.co/vaeAwTdHQw