Loučící se Superman Bábek: Jak chlap stárne, je mu už všechno jedno

@zesdaagse is already in the books! What an event! I am honoured to be part of it! I finished the competition with a keirin victory where I did my traditional jersey tear ‍♂️ and revealed my alter ego #superman

Thank you guys! See you next year!



#wooningzesdaagse #sixdays #rotterdam #netherlands #cycling #trackcycling #sport #event #exhibition #showtime #race #velodrome #fixedgear

@stephantellier @charlesbatenburg