Nintendo slaví 130 let. Herní gigant zabrousil i do prodeje jídla

It's officially September 23th in Japan, so... From 1889 to 2019… From Kyoto to Worldwide... From Yamauchi to Furukawa… From Hanafuda to Switch Lite… From LCD to Polygons… From Donkey to Splatoon… HAPPY 130TH BIRTHDAY NINTENDO!! ❤ #Marufuku #任天堂130 #Nintendo130 https://t.co/JADUW6qaQI