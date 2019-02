Skybound zvažují další hry ze světa Walking Dead

VIDEO: Super hypothetical question #TWDFamily - what kind of #WalkingDead video game would you love to see get made? Asking for a friend ?? https://t.co/0TniE7K1ZJ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Super hypothetical question #TWDFamily - what kind of #WalkingDead video game would you love to see get made? Asking for a friend https://t.co/0TniE7K1ZJ