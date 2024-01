Senegalec se slavným jménem. Slavia řeší další příchod z norské ligy

🚨EXCL🔴⚪️🇸🇳 #Eliteserien |



◉Slavia Prague SK are closing in on deal to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Tromsø ‼️



◉ Deal at the final stages between the two clubs. Transfer around €2M+ bonuses 💰



◉ The Senegalese left-back will arrive next week for the medical tests 🩺 https://t.co/MCin1uL1gV