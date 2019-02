Při bombovém útoku v indickém Kašmíru zemřelo nejméně 30 lidí

VIDEO: 18, 20, 30, 39 and now reports coming that death toll in #Pulwama attack has reached more then 40. #Attack_in_Kashmir https://t.co/zSuiXs2HOA Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

18, 20, 30, 39 and now reports coming that death toll in #Pulwama attack has reached more then 40. #Attack_in_Kashmir https://t.co/zSuiXs2HOA