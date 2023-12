Mariah Carey ukončila sedmiletý vztah, s přítelem se neshodli na dětech

Wow!! Woke up this morning to the incredible news of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts! And to top it all off - it’s snowy outside!!! ❄️☃️❄️ I can’t thank you enough for making this Christmas (and honestly, this entire season!) so celebratory for me. Even though it is December 26, Christmas never ends for me (ha ha!) and I will keep sharing some of our festive moments from the past week with you! ❤️❤️