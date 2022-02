Vakoč přešel mezi bikery a hned si při tréninku zlomil klíční kost

⏸Started the season with a setback..

Much anticipated @mediterraneanepic did not happen for me as I ended up breaking my left collarbone in an innocent crash while training on the course last wednesday.

Headed directly back to Prague for a surgery. All went smooth and recovery is going well, already turning my legs on @wahoofitnessofficial kicker to get some extra bloodflow and will ease back to (first indoor) trainig in the coming days and build up back for the main goals of the season.

I am grateful to the medical staff of @fnmotol for amazing care.

…

@canyon_northwave_mtb @canyon @canyon_northwave_mtb @koscomhodinky @praha.mercedesbenz