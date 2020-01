Johannes Bö se možná vrátí už v Pokljuce. Bez žolíků, ale s nadějí

VIDEO: Perfect race for Fourcade but we have a big fight for third with Christiansen, Desthieux and Doll. #RUH20 Watch it now on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx https://t.co/sGQPnosx8i Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Perfect race for Fourcade but we have a big fight for third with Christiansen, Desthieux and Doll. #RUH20 Watch it now on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx https://t.co/sGQPnosx8i