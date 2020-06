STALO SE 14. ČERVNA: První zářez rekordmana, který málem zemřel vyčerpáním

ON THIS DAY... In 1952 Jim Peters runs world record marathon (2:20:42.2) Peters first broke the 26-mile marathon record in 1952 with a time of 2:20:42.2, and remained the world's best for that distance until 1958 ‍♂️‍♂️ #SASC #sportingfacts #onthisday #sport #marathon #JimPeters https://t.co/fL0bestm3z