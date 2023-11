Mezi nejlepší v zemi. Čech pomůže Belfastu v elitní britské hokejové lize

📣 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 👀



The Stena Line Belfast Giants can confirm that legendary Premier League goalkeeper and current @OxfordCityStars netminder @PetrCech has joined the club on loan as temporary emergency cover. 🥅



📰 https://t.co/O1Jl7qxd4o



📸 William Cherry. https://t.co/ezot6TsTPl