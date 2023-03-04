ONLINE: Manchester City hostí Newcastle, následuje Arsenal či West Ham

Sobotní program 26. kola: 13:30 Manchester City - Newcastle, 16:00 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace, Brighton - West Ham United, Wolverhampton - Tottenham, Arsenal - Bournemouth, Chelsea - Leeds, 18:30 Southampton - Leicester.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Arsenal
|25
|19
|3
|3
|56:23
|60
|2.
|Manchester City
|25
|17
|4
|4
|64:25
|55
|3.
|Manchester United
|24
|15
|4
|5
|41:28
|49
|4.
|Tottenham
|25
|14
|3
|8
|46:35
|45
|5.
|Newcastle
|23
|10
|11
|2
|35:15
|41
|6.
|Liverpool
|24
|11
|6
|7
|40:28
|39
|7.
|Fulham
|25
|11
|6
|8
|36:31
|39
|8.
|Brighton
|22
|10
|5
|7
|39:29
|35
|9.
|Brentford
|23
|8
|11
|4
|37:30
|35
|10.
|Chelsea
|24
|8
|7
|9
|23:25
|31
|11.
|Aston Villa
|24
|9
|4
|11
|30:38
|31
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|9
|9
|21:31
|27
|13.
|Nottingham
|24
|6
|7
|11
|18:42
|25
|14.
|Leicester
|24
|7
|3
|14
|36:42
|24
|15.
|Wolverhampton
|25
|6
|6
|13
|18:35
|24
|16.
|West Ham United
|24
|6
|5
|13
|23:29
|23
|17.
|Leeds
|24
|5
|7
|12
|29:39
|22
|18.
|Everton
|25
|5
|6
|14
|17:36
|21
|19.
|Bournemouth
|24
|5
|6
|13
|22:48
|21
|20.
|Southampton
|24
|5
|3
|16
|19:41
|18
Rozhodčí: Oliver – Burt, Bennett
Ederson – Walker, Akanji, Dias, Aké – Rodri, Gündoğan (C) – Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish – Haaland.
Pope – Trippier, Lascelles (C), Botman, Burn – S. Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton – Almirón, C. Wilson, A. Gordon.
Ortega – Álvarez, Laporte, R. Lewis, Mahriz, Palmer, Ka. Phillips, B. Silva, Stones.
Dúbravka – Anderson, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Willock.
Rozhodčí: Hooper – Holmes, Long
Rozhodčí: Jones – Hussin, Smith
Rozhodčí: Chris Kavanagh. Asistenti: Neil Davies, Constantine Hatzidakis. Čtvrtý rozhodčí: Andre Marriner. VAR: John Brooks. AVAR: Mark Scholes