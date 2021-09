Potraviny znovu prudce zdražují. Experti odhadují nižší sklizeň obilovin

Global #foodprices rebounded in Aug after two consecutive months of decline, led by strong gains in the intl price quotations for sugar, wheat & vegetable oils. The @FAO Food Price Index averaged 127.4 points in Aug, up 3.1% vs July & 32.9% vs Aug 2020. https://t.co/s9bxly0enY https://t.co/mlEGTAIGo5