Čínská turistka pobouřila Litvu. Na tamní hoře zahodila kříž pro Hongkong

Some Chinese vandalized crosses placed by Hong Kongers on Hill of Crosses in #Lithuania while laughing: "It's written 'Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our time'" "Just throw it there. Get lost!" "We've done a good thing today. Our Motherland is great!" https://t.co/c4LTmo2BWw