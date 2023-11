Současná opatření povedou k oteplení Země o 2,9 stupně, uvádí zpráva OSN

🌡️ ERA5 data from @CopernicusECMWF

indicates that 17 November was the first day that average global temperature exceeded 2°C above pre-industrial levels, at 2.07°C above 1850-1900 average.

Provisional ERA5 value for 18 Nov is 2.06°C.

WMO #StateofClimate report 30 Nov at #COP28. https://t.co/f6ZOX6skXE