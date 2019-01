VIDEO: Američané experimentují s mrazem, v Chicagu zahřívají ohněm koleje

VIDEO: With temperatures near -20 degrees in Chicago, railroad crews are setting tracks on fire to keep trains moving. https://t.co/tk9G3Gl1D9 https://t.co/0aYsdGd5Wm Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

With temperatures near -20 degrees in Chicago, railroad crews are setting tracks on fire to keep trains moving. https://t.co/tk9G3Gl1D9 https://t.co/0aYsdGd5Wm