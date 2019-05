Ozbrojenci přepadli v Burkině Faso kostel, zabili šest lidí včetně kněze

VIDEO: ??A priest and five worshippers are killed during Sunday mass in #BurkinaFaso?s #Dablo city as gunmen burst into a church and opened fire ? local officials https://t.co/IzpmdUYvvT Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

A priest and five worshippers are killed during Sunday mass in #BurkinaFaso’s #Dablo city as gunmen burst into a church and opened fire – local officials https://t.co/IzpmdUYvvT