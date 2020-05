Čaj, stromy, kukuřice. Keňští atleti místo nahánění rekordů farmaří

World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto during planting of tree seedlings at their home in Kimamet village, Metkei, Elgeyo-Marakwet County after a morning training session on May 2, 2020, as they keep themselves busy due to Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA https://t.co/c6PahmJLpK