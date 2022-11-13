Blümel svou premiérovou trefou v NHL přispěl k výhře Dallasu

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Výsledky hokejové NHL
Philadelphia - Dallas 1:5 (hostující Matěj Blümel vstřelil svou premiérovou branku v soutěži).
20:54 Konecny (Hayes, Tippett)
02:36 Blümel (Seguin, Lindell)
18:24 Lindell (J. Robertson, Pavelski)
29:06 Pavelski (Heiskanen, Ja. Benn)
40:57 Glendening (Dellandrea, Lindell)
50:59 J. Robertson (Pavelski, Hintz)
Hart (Sandström) – Provorov, DeAngelo, Sanheim, Braun, Seeler, Ristolainen – Farabee, Hayes, Konecny – Tippett, Laughton, MacEwen – Cates N., Sedlák, Laczynski – Bellows, Frost, Deslauriers.
Oettinger (Wedgewood) – Heiskanen, C. Miller, R. Suter, Lundkvist, Lindell, Hakanpää – J. Robertson, Hintz, Pavelski – Marchment, Seguin, Blümel – Ja. Benn, W. Johnston, Dellandrea – Kiviranta, Faksa, Glendening.