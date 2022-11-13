Neděle 13. listopadu 2022, svátek má Tibor
NHL

Blümel svou premiérovou trefou v NHL přispěl k výhře Dallasu

Aktualizujeme   21:38
Český hokejový útočník Matěj Blümel otevřel gólový výčet nedělního zápasu NHL mezi Philadelphií a Dallasem. Svou premiérovou trefou začínající kariéry ve slavné soutěži přispěl k výhře Stars 5:1.

Útočník Matěj Blümel z Dallasu (vlevo) se raduje se spoluhráčem Nilsem Lundkvistem ze svého gólu. | foto: AP

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

Výsledky hokejové NHL

Philadelphia - Dallas 1:5 (hostující Matěj Blümel vstřelil svou premiérovou branku v soutěži).

NHL
13. 11. 2022 19:00
Philadelphia Flyers Philadelphia Flyers : Dallas Stars Dallas Stars 1:5 (0:2, 1:1, 0:2)
Góly:
20:54 Konecny (Hayes, Tippett)
Góly:
02:36 Blümel (Seguin, Lindell)
18:24 Lindell (J. Robertson, Pavelski)
29:06 Pavelski (Heiskanen, Ja. Benn)
40:57 Glendening (Dellandrea, Lindell)
50:59 J. Robertson (Pavelski, Hintz)
Sestavy:
Hart (Sandström) – Provorov, DeAngelo, Sanheim, Braun, Seeler, Ristolainen – Farabee, Hayes, Konecny – Tippett, Laughton, MacEwen – Cates N., Sedlák, Laczynski – Bellows, Frost, Deslauriers.
Sestavy:
Oettinger (Wedgewood) – Heiskanen, C. Miller, R. Suter, Lundkvist, Lindell, Hakanpää – J. Robertson, Hintz, Pavelski – Marchment, Seguin, Blümel – Ja. Benn, W. Johnston, Dellandrea – Kiviranta, Faksa, Glendening.
Autor:

Los hokejové extraligy 2022/23

Nová sezona hokejové extraligy odstartovala 15. září a program základní části je rozplánován až do 5. března 2023, kdy se hraje poslední 52. kolo.

V Americe nás nechápali. Eso extraligy o životě s televizní reportérkou

Jejich životopisy docela matou. Ona má právnické vzdělání, ale už sedm let ji diváci vídají na obrazovkách jako...

Třinec zničil Kladno, sešup Sparty trvá, vítězná série Komety skončila

Nedělní extraligové kolo nabídlo sedm zápasů a hned 35 branek. Nejvíce jich vstřelil Třinec, který osmi góly...

Vyhazov Patery a Martince! Spartu dočasně přebírá trio mužů. Kdo za ně?

Pavel Patera a Patrik Martinec končí ve Spartě. Hokejové trenéry stály místo sedm porážek a pouhé dvě výhry v...

Konec věrnosti. Čech přestoupil za McDavidem. Chystá se rozdat oblečení

Na jednu stranu ho potěšilo, že jej Edmonton Oilers přetahují na vyšší pozici. Zároveň Milan Tichý najednou zaváhal:...

Roky trýznil postiženého spolužáka. Dostal druhou šanci, ale NHL řekla: Ne!

V roce 2020 si ho na draftu vybrala Arizona. Když ale Coyotes pochopili, jaký poprask způsobili, dali od něj ruce pryč....

„Pro generály jsme jen maso." Moskva hasí vzpouru naštvaných mariňáků

Nestává se příliš často, aby se ruské ministerstvo obrany vyjadřovalo k neúspěchům na bojišti. V pondělí však učinilo...

Když rodinu rozloží ezoterika. Manželka jako by zemřela, líčí otec tří dcer

Pětačtyřicetiletý Karel má s Lucií tři dospívající dcery. Manželé jsou skoro dvacet let. Rodina ale funguje v nouzovém...

Vejmelka uhájil čisté konto. Pastrňák, Nečas a Chytil byli u dvou gólů

V bohatém čtvrtečním programu hokejové NHL byli Češi hodně vidět. V akci byli brankáři Vladař, Vaněček, Mrázek a...

Náš superman Saša. Vzkřísil Washington, pouto špiní Ovečkinův pakt s Putinem

Je to osudová láska. Vroucí pouto, které vzešlo z prosté náhody. Capitals hráli v NHL tak mizerně, že si mohli vylepšit...

Slafkovský po nešetrném faulu pyká. Soupeř přišel o zuby a musí na operaci

Když se k němu postupně sjelo několik protivníků, ani se nebránil. Ihned si uvědomil, že neodhadl situaci a udělal něco...

Jiříček i Kaut po návratu z Global Series do Ameriky zamířili na farmy

Osmnáctiletý obránce David Jiříček i útočník Martin Kaut zamířili po návratu z Evropy ze zápasů NHL Global Series do...

Zákazníci Lidlu se vrhli na vejce v akci. Během minut nebylo co prodávat

Davy lidí vzaly v pondělí útokem pobočky obchodního řetězce Lidl. Hlavní důvodem bylo několik položek z akčního letáku,...

Prezidentův mluvčí Ovčáček se podle bulváru tajně oženil s Ukrajinkou

Mluvčí prezidenta Miloše Zemana Jiří Ovčáček (43) se v tichosti oženil. Podle bulváru si už v pátek vzal ukrajinskou...

Královny Instagramu přitvrzují, na sociálních sítích se obnažují

Dnešním trendem je hlavně šokovat a zviditelnit se. Celebrity se předhánějí v odvážnějších fotkách nebo přiznáních na...

Pavel si mě vysnil. Nebudeme mít děti, tak stavíme dva domy, říká Dara Rolins

Dara Rolins (49) prozradila detaily vztahu se svým partnerem, bývalým fotbalistou Pavlem Nedvědem (50), i to, že...

Testy na covid vynesly miliardy. Podnikatel teď skupuje vily na Riviéře

Pandemie covidu dopadla na tisíce podnikatelů. Někteří museli své obchody a služby zavřít, jiní propouštěli anebo svůj...

