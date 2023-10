Simons oživil kariéru a teď válí v Lipsku. O odchovance Barcelony stojí velkokluby

𝑃𝑖𝑛𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑡 𝑎𝑐𝑐𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑦 🎯



@xavisimons has been awarded the @Bundesliga_EN Goal of the Month prize for his spectacular effort against Union Berlin 🤙 https://t.co/xYY7nDS7K2