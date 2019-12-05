Léčba Ljungbergem selhává. Arsenal doma prohrál s Brightonem

Anglická liga - 15. kolo: Sheffield United - Newcastle 0:2 (15. Saint-Maximin, 70. Shelvey), Arsenal - Brighton 1:2 (50. Lacazette - 36. Webster, 80. Maupay).
51. A. Lacazette
36. Webster
80. Maupay
Leno – Bellerín, Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Kolašinac (72. Tierney) – Xhaka, Torreira – Aubameyang (C), Willock (46. Pépé), Özil – A. Lacazette (77. Martinelli).
Ryan – Webster, Dunk (C), D. Stephens – Alzate (88. Duffy), D. Pröpper, Mooy, Burn – Groß (80. Trossard), Connolly (75. Montoya) – Maupay.
E. Martínez – Chambers, Tierney, Martinelli, Nelson, Pépé, Guendouzi.
Button – Bernardo, Duffy, Bissouma, G. Murray, Trossard, Montoya.
20. Bellerín, 45+1. Papastathopoulos, 68. David Luiz
60. Groß
Rozhodčí: Scott – Bennett, DaviesPřejít na on-line reportáž
16. Saint-Maximin
70. Shelvey
D. Henderson – Basham (75. Freeman), Egan, O'Connell – Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood (72. McGoldrick), Fleck, Stevens – McBurnie, Sharp (C) (63. Mousset).
Dúbravka – Manquillo, F. Fernández, Clark, P. Dummett, Willems – Almirón (88. Krafth), Hayden, Shelvey (C), Saint-Maximin (81. Atsu) – Carroll (72. Joelinton).
Moore – Freeman, Robinson, Jagielka, McGoldrick, Mousset, Bešić.
Darlow – Schär, Joelinton, Gayle, Krafth, Atsu, S. Longstaff.
49. Sharp, 87. Freeman
Rozhodčí: Attwell – West, Eaton
Počet diváků: 30 409Přejít na on-line reportáž
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|15
|14
|1
|0
|37:14
|43
|2.
|Leicester
|15
|11
|2
|2
|35:9
|35
|3.
|Manchester City
|15
|10
|2
|3
|43:17
|32
|4.
|Chelsea
|15
|9
|2
|4
|30:21
|29
|5.
|Wolverhampton
|15
|5
|8
|2
|21:17
|23
|6.
|Manchester United
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23:18
|21
|7.
|Crystal Palace
|15
|6
|3
|6
|14:18
|21
|8.
|Tottenham
|15
|5
|5
|5
|25:23
|20
|9.
|Sheffield United
|15
|4
|7
|4
|17:15
|19
|10.
|Arsenal
|15
|4
|7
|4
|21:23
|19
|11.
|Newcastle
|15
|5
|4
|6
|15:22
|19
|12.
|Burnley
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21:24
|18
|13.
|Brighton
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18:22
|18
|14.
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18:21
|16
|15.
|West Ham United
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17:25
|16
|16.
|Aston Villa
|15
|4
|3
|8
|22:24
|15
|17.
|Southampton
|15
|4
|3
|8
|17:33
|15
|18.
|Everton
|15
|4
|2
|9
|16:27
|14
|19.
|Norwich
|15
|3
|2
|10
|16:32
|11
|20.
|Watford
|15
|1
|5
|9
|9:30
|8