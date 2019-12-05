Čtvrtek 5. prosince 2019, svátek má Jitka
Léčba Ljungbergem selhává. Arsenal doma prohrál s Brightonem

Fotbal


Sokratis Papastathopulos z Arsenalu se modlí před zápasem Premier League.

23:14
Fotbalisté Arsenalu neuspěli ani v druhém utkání pod švédským trenérem Fredrikem Ljungbergem. V 15. kole anglické ligy selhali proti hostům z Brightonu 1:2.
Anglická liga - 15. kolo: Sheffield United - Newcastle 0:2 (15. Saint-Maximin, 70. Shelvey), Arsenal - Brighton 1:2 (50. Lacazette - 36. Webster, 80. Maupay).

Anglická Premier League
15. kolo 5. 12. 2019 21:15
Arsenal FC : Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1:2 (0:1)
Góly:
51. A. Lacazette
Góly:
36. Webster
80. Maupay
Sestavy:
Leno – Bellerín, Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Kolašinac (72. Tierney) – Xhaka, Torreira – Aubameyang (C), Willock (46. Pépé), Özil – A. Lacazette (77. Martinelli).
Sestavy:
Ryan – Webster, Dunk (C), D. Stephens – Alzate (88. Duffy), D. Pröpper, Mooy, Burn – Groß (80. Trossard), Connolly (75. Montoya) – Maupay.
Náhradníci:
E. Martínez – Chambers, Tierney, Martinelli, Nelson, Pépé, Guendouzi.
Náhradníci:
Button – Bernardo, Duffy, Bissouma, G. Murray, Trossard, Montoya.
Žluté karty:
20. Bellerín, 45+1. Papastathopoulos, 68. David Luiz
Žluté karty:
60. Groß

Rozhodčí: Scott – Bennett, Davies

Anglická Premier League
15. kolo 5. 12. 2019 20:30
Sheffield United FC : Newcastle United 0:2 (0:1)
Góly:
Góly:
16. Saint-Maximin
70. Shelvey
Sestavy:
D. Henderson – Basham (75. Freeman), Egan, O'Connell – Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood (72. McGoldrick), Fleck, Stevens – McBurnie, Sharp (C) (63. Mousset).
Sestavy:
Dúbravka – Manquillo, F. Fernández, Clark, P. Dummett, Willems – Almirón (88. Krafth), Hayden, Shelvey (C), Saint-Maximin (81. Atsu) – Carroll (72. Joelinton).
Náhradníci:
Moore – Freeman, Robinson, Jagielka, McGoldrick, Mousset, Bešić.
Náhradníci:
Darlow – Schär, Joelinton, Gayle, Krafth, Atsu, S. Longstaff.
Žluté karty:
49. Sharp, 87. Freeman
Žluté karty:

Rozhodčí: Attwell – West, Eaton

Počet diváků: 30 409

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool15141037:1443
2.Leicester15112235:935
3.Manchester City15102343:1732
4.Chelsea1592430:2129
5.Wolverhampton1558221:1723
6.Manchester United1556423:1821
7.Crystal Palace1563614:1821
8.Tottenham1555525:2320
9.Sheffield United1547417:1519
10.Arsenal1547421:2319
11.Newcastle1554615:2219
12.Burnley1553721:2418
13.Brighton1553718:2218
14.Bournemouth1544718:2116
15.West Ham United1544717:2516
16.Aston Villa1543822:2415
17.Southampton1543817:3315
18.Everton1542916:2714
19.Norwich15321016:3211
20.Watford151599:308
Los Euro 2020: Anglie, Chorvatsko a soupeř z Ligy národů

Česká reprezentace se na ME 2020 utká ve skupině D v Londýně a Glasgow s Anglií, Chorvatskem a vítězem play off off Ligy národů C, jenž vzejde ze čtveřice Skotsko, Norsko, Izrael, Srbsko.

Los mistrovství Evropy

Skupina A (Řím, Baku): Turecko, Itálie, Wales, Švýcarsko. Skupina B (Petrohrad, Kodaň): Dánsko, Finsko, Belgie, Rusko. Skupina C (Amsterdam, Bukurešť): Nizozemsko, Ukrajina, Rakousko, vítěz play off Ligy D. Skupina D (Londýn, Glasgow): Anglie, Chorvatsko, vítěz play off Ligy C, Česko. Skupina E (Bilbao, Dublin): Španělsko, Švédsko, Polsko, vítěz play off Ligy B. Skupina F (Mnichov, Budapešť): vítěz play off Ligy A, Portugalsko, Francie, Německo.

Program českého týmu na Euru

15. června: vítěz Ligy národů C - Česko (Glasgow), 19. června: Chorvatsko - Česko (Glasgow), 23. června: Česko - Anglie (Londýn).

Slavia v Lize mistrů

10. prosince: Dortmund - Slavia od 21:00.

Kurzy

AnglieNěmeckoŠpanělskoItálieFrancie
7. 12.Tottenham - Burnley1.424.897.68
7. 12.Watford - Crystal P.2.353.333.15
7. 12.Manchester C. - Manchester U.1.315.639.89
7. 12.Bournemouth - Liverpool6.664.791.47
7. 12.Everton - Chelsea3.493.752.05
8. 12.Brighton - Wolves2.723.162.77
9. 12.West Ham - Arsenal3.544.011.97
8. 12.Norwich - Sheffield Utd.2.923.462.42
8. 12.Aston Villa - Leicester4.153.871.85
8. 12.Newcastle - Southampton2.653.222.81
6. 12.Frankfurt - Hertha1.853.874.13
7. 12.M´gladbach - Bayern5.314.651.57
7. 12.Freiburg - Wolfsburg2.873.422.48
7. 12.Dortmund - Düsseldorf1.325.789.24
7. 12.Augsburg - Mainz2.303.662.98
7. 12.RB Leipzig - Hoffenheim1.454.946.68
8. 12.Bremen - Paderborn1.554.755.46
8. 12.Union Berlin - 1. FC Köln2.213.523.28
7. 12.Leverkusen - Schalke1.973.713.79
14. 12.1. FC Köln - Leverkusen3.973.811.83
7. 12.Levante - Valencia3.063.742.23
7. 12.Granada - Alavés2.263.093.63
7. 12.FC Barcelona - Mallorca1.139.1822.60
8. 12.Eibar - Getafe2.783.012.83
6. 12.Villarreal - Atl. Madrid3.343.252.30
7. 12.Real Madrid - Espanyol1.217.0414.90
8. 12.Valladolid - S. Sebastian3.273.232.34
8. 12.Leganés - Vigo2.383.093.35
8. 12.Osasuna - FC Sevilla3.403.362.22
8. 12.Betis Sevilla - Bilbao2.363.253.21
7. 12.Lazio Roma - Juventus2.863.492.45
7. 12.Bergamo - Hellas Verona1.335.519.37
6. 12.Inter Milano - AS Roma1.943.803.84
8. 12.Bologna - AC Milan2.873.412.49
8. 12.Sampdoria - Parma2.063.393.82
8. 12.Sassuolo - Cagliari2.433.542.87
8. 12.Spal - Brescia2.083.403.74
8. 12.FC Torino - Fiorentina2.483.253.01
8. 12.Lecce - FC Genoa2.653.512.63
7. 12.Udinese - Napoli5.113.781.73
7. 12.Monaco - Amiens1.474.606.91
7. 12.Nice - Metz1.833.514.78
7. 12.Strasbourg - Toulouse1.713.885.04
6. 12.Nimes - Lyon3.873.751.94
7. 12.Rennes - Angers2.113.223.88
8. 12.Marseille - Bordeaux1.664.005.35
6. 12.Lille - Brest1.434.638.10
7. 12.Montpellier - Paris SG6.594.581.49
8. 12.Reims - St. Etienne2.053.234.12
8. 12.Nantes - Dijon1.833.604.61
