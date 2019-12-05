Léčba Ljungbergem selhává. Arsenal doma prohrál s Brightonem

Česká reprezentace se na ME 2020 utká ve skupině D v Londýně a Glasgow s Anglií, Chorvatskem a vítězem play off off Ligy národů C, jenž vzejde ze čtveřice Skotsko, Norsko, Izrael, Srbsko.

Skupina A (Řím, Baku): Turecko, Itálie, Wales, Švýcarsko. Skupina B (Petrohrad, Kodaň): Dánsko, Finsko, Belgie, Rusko. Skupina C (Amsterdam, Bukurešť): Nizozemsko, Ukrajina, Rakousko, vítěz play off Ligy D. Skupina D (Londýn, Glasgow): Anglie, Chorvatsko, vítěz play off Ligy C, Česko. Skupina E (Bilbao, Dublin): Španělsko, Švédsko, Polsko, vítěz play off Ligy B. Skupina F (Mnichov, Budapešť): vítěz play off Ligy A, Portugalsko, Francie, Německo.

15. června: vítěz Ligy národů C - Česko (Glasgow), 19. června: Chorvatsko - Česko (Glasgow), 23. června: Česko - Anglie (Londýn).