Valverde z Realu: hráčem zápasu i přes sprostý faul. Nebo právě proto?

6 minutes left of extra time at 0-0 in a cup final, Morata is racing through to win the game for Alteti and Valverde snaps him in half for an instant red card, game goes to pens and Real Madrid win. Professional shithousery at its finest https://t.co/I4lRJpf2jV