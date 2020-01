Nejdřív studuj, potom raď, vzkázal americký ministr Gretě Thunbergové

VIDEO: My gap year ends in August, but it doesn�t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5� carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don�t add up. 1/3 https://t.co/1virpuOyYG Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up. 1/3 https://t.co/1virpuOyYG