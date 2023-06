Ruský důstojník přiznal střelbu po Wagnerovcích, Prigožin zveřejnil výslech

It seems that the feud between PMC Wagner and russian regular army got on the next level.



Prigozhin's mercenaries disarmed and locked in the commander of the 72nd brigade lieutenant-colonel Vinivitin. They accused him of opening fire at the members of Wagner group in Bakhmut… https://t.co/wTmlsGoXtK https://t.co/JQ8JxO3Ssd