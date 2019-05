Trumpovi roste osudový soupeř. Biden ho poráží zatím ve všech anketách

VIDEO: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pledges to work to unify the country in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency https://t.co/M459gLdp8h?via @ReutersTV https://t.co/httJKHTh1a Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden pledges to work to unify the country in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency https://t.co/M459gLdp8h via @ReutersTV https://t.co/httJKHTh1a