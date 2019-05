Migrant se chtěl dostat do Španělska ukrytý mezi palubní deskou a motorem

VIDEO: More Cultural Enrichment in Spain Two African "Refugees" were discovered by police attempting to cross the Spanish border hidden inside a pair of mattresses Great to see those scientists, engineers, or doctors bringing their skills & wealth to Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

More Cultural Enrichment in Spain Two African "Refugees" were discovered by police attempting to cross the Spanish border hidden inside a pair of mattresses Great to see those scientists, engineers, or doctors bringing their skills & wealth to Europe https://t.co/n2xLVtiFDf https://t.co/fEMF36FXtZ