Rakouské a bavorské Alpy zasypává sníh, pod lavinou zemřeli tři Němci

VIDEO: Extracting your car from EXTREME #snow depth at Hotel Gamsleiten in Obertauern, #Austria yesterday morning 11th of January. Video: Christoph Schmid #severeweather #ExtremeWeather #snowfall https://t.co/ovBMtMl8dH Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Extracting your car from EXTREME #snow depth at Hotel Gamsleiten in Obertauern, #Austria yesterday morning 11th of January. Video: Christoph Schmid #severeweather #ExtremeWeather #snowfall https://t.co/ovBMtMl8dH