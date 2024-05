Nemovitosti bez majitele? Rusové chtějí na Ukrajině zabavit přes 13 tisíc bytů a domů

Mariupol today is "celebrating the second anniversary of the liberation of the city by Russia".



First they destroyed Mariupol, killed thousands of residents, forced tens of thousands to flee, took away their housing, brought in a "new population", and now they are organizing a…