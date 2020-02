Karanténa jako reality show. Jak se žije evakuovaným v izolaci před světem

VIDEO: How to survive staying indoors during #coronavirus lockdown according to these very important videos making their rounds on Chinese social media. Firstly: don't be afraid to express your feelings and get in touch with your emotions. https://t.co/xd8y Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

How to survive staying indoors during #coronavirus lockdown according to these very important videos making their rounds on Chinese social media. Firstly: don't be afraid to express your feelings and get in touch with your emotions. https://t.co/xd8yj73dtx