Syn českých židů, karatista a brexitář. Kdo je Dominic Raab, jenž vede Brity

I believe all parties must preserve the free and tolerant democracy that I know from my own family's experience we are lucky to have in this country. If you look at the evidence, Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have shown they won't stand up for that ideal. https://t.co/4DTUG2TF2v